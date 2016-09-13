Homeless people cleared out of park and ride near I-5

Authorities say efforts to clear homeless campers out of a park and ride area along Interstate 5 in Chehalis have been successful.
The Chronicle reports (https://goo.gl/v26C4f ) residents complained in the past month of increasing garbage and other concerns at the parking area.
That prompted city officials to post signs closing the area to use from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Police have been monitoring the site during those times and abandoned vehicles have been removed.
Chehalis Police Department Deputy Chief Randy Kaut says although the issues at the park and ride have been addressed, campers have mostly just moved elsewhere.
City Manager Merlin MacReynold said the city will need to look at addressing the issue in a broader way.
