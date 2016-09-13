Washington State

Man convicted of murder, robbery in fatal police chase crash

A 24-year-old man has been convicted of murder for a fiery crash that killed his girlfriend as they fled from police in a stolen struck last year.

TACOMA, Wash.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2cJaNKH ) that a judge Monday found Anthony Hem guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Hem had already pleaded guilty to other charges related to the May 2015 incident, including vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say Hem, 26-year-old Marisa Richie and 21-year-old Pierre Jennings stole a truck from a Lakewood apartment complex after they attacked the owner.

The three fled in the vehicle, leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended when Hem lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

Richie died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Jennings pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

