Fire near Columbia River burns 1 home, threatens 40 others

Authorities say a fast-moving wildfire near the Columbia River in the Sundale area burned one home and is threatening approximately 40 others.
Klickitat County Emergency Management said in a news release that a wildfire on Monday afternoon grew quickly, spreading west and south toward the area of Sundale.
As of Monday evening, authorities say the fire had burned about 3,000 acres, prompting either mandatory evacuations or notices for to be ready to evacuate for some 20 to 30 residences.
Old Highway 8 has been closed from Washington State Route 14 to Sundale Road and officials were urging the public to avoid the area.
The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Goldendale for people affected by the fire.
