Redmond lifeguard facing voyeurism charge

A lifeguard has been arrested at a pool in Redmond on suspicion of voyeurism after a cellphone was found taped to a wall inside the female staff locker room.
KCPQ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2c8Vo5z ) that the 25-year-old Redmond man had been on duty when he was taken into custody Wednesday.
City officials say the cellphone was discovered in the locker room by a swim coach whose team had an event at the pool that day.
The city says the suspect admitted to putting the phone on the wall when interviewed by police.
The lifeguard is employed by WAVE Aquatics, which has suspended the suspect pending the outcome of an investigation.
