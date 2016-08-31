Ammonia leak at Spokane company prompts I-90 closure

An ammonia leak at a Spokane business has prompted evacuations and road closures, including a portion of Interstate 90 in the area.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://goo.gl/7sPG9h ) the leak reported Wednesday is the second ammonia leak in the past week at Johanna Beverage Company.
Fire crews were evacuating some area homes and businesses.
Spokane Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Schaeffer told the paper the leak was quite large and may involve between 600 and 800 pounds of the caustic gas.
The gas plume is reportedly moving northeast.
Spokane County Fire District 10 Deputy Chief Mitch Metzger says workers had made repairs to the refrigeration system and were recharging it Wednesday evening when the leak developed.
Eight employees were sickened in Saturday's leak and one was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Comments