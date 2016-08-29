Boise renames park for Olympic cyclist Kristin Armstrong

Boise's Municipal Park has a new name as the city has dedicated the 28-acre park to three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter unveiled the park's new signage on Sunday at an evet celebrating the Boise cyclist, who just returned from winning her third-consecutive Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro.
Armstrong says she is looking forward to working with youth at the newly renamed park. At the event Sunday she presided over a foot race for kids and presented winners with their own gold medals.
When she's not winning Olympic races, Armstrong works as director of community health at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center. Before the Rio games she declined to compete in some of Europe's toughest races, instead spending time with her family in Boise.
