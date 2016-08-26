Washington sheriff injured in motorcycle crash improving

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office in Washington state says Sheriff John Snaza is showing signs of improvement after he was hurt in a Montana motorcycle crash.
The Olympian reports (http://goo.gl/18Mg6b ) that Undersheriff Tim Braniff said Friday Snaza remains in critical condition at a Coeur d'Alene, Idaho hospital and is still breathing with the help of a ventilator. But, he said Snaza is making strides toward breathing on his own.
Snaza has a punctured lung, a lacerated kidney, a broken left arm and a damaged right hand. He underwent a successful surgery Wednesday to fuse a bone in his neck.
Braniff said he can move some extremities, but hasn't yet talked.
Snaza was traveling Tuesday with friends in Sanders County, Montana when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson while going around a curve.
