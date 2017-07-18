Retrial begins in Vegas for 4 defendants in Bundy standoff

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, supporters and critics of defendants on trial at the federal courthouse gather in Las Vegas. Armed assault and lawful protest were the opposing scenarios presented to a federal jury in Las Vegas as the retrial began for four men who bore assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre told jurors during openings on Monday, July 17, 2017, that evidence will show the gunmen used what he called "the working end of a rifle barrel" to bend the law to their will. John Locher, FIle AP Photo