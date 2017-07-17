Police find vehicle connected to 3 women found dead in Idaho

Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell announced Monday that authorities found the white 2007 Ford Focus in a remote campground northwest of Moran, Wyoming, near the border of the Grand Teton National Park in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Currently, a nationwide manhunt is under way for 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger. He is charged with failing to report the deaths, and police say he is a "person of interest" in the homicide investigation.
A sheriff's deputy found the badly decomposed bodies of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden, Utah — Bullinger's wife — a teenager and another adult woman on June 19 in a shed on property in Caldwell, Idaho that belonged to Baker and Bullinger. Each of the victims died of a single gunshot wound.
Investigators are still working to identify the other two victims.
