Idaho

July 15, 2017 9:44 AM

Idaho sonar team to search for Washington state man's body

The Associated Press
SAGLE, Idaho

Northern Idaho officials say a sonar team will look for the body of a Washington state man believed to have drowned in Lake Pend Oreille earlier this month.

Officials say 67-year-old John Key of Newman Lake, Washington, disappeared July 2, and friends found his unoccupied boat idling on the lake.

Air and searches by boat have failed to find his body.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2t1YQr4) that Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said Friday that the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office sonar team will help with the search.

Officials say Key likely drowned in an area where the lake is 1,100 feet (335 meters) deep, and bodies typically don't resurface from such depths.

  Comments  

