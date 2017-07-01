Man charged in fatal SW Idaho shooting pleads not guilty

Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho

A Meridian man charged with breaking into his estranged wife's home and fatally shooting another man has pleaded not guilty.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2sdcmYF) that 38-year-old Phillip Cabrera pleaded not guilty Friday in 3rd District Court to first-degree murder and other charges.

Police say Cabrera in April broke down the front door of his estranged wife's home in Nampa and fatally shot 34-year-old Andrew L. Shepard of Caldwell. Authorities say Caldwell was shot multiple times in the head and torso.

On June 22, the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office said it would seek the death penalty.

Cabrera is also charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling, burglary and malicious injury to property.

