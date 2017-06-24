Idaho

June 24, 2017 3:51 AM

Police: Idaho man killed in one-vehicle crash

The Associated Press
ATHOL, Idaho

Police say an Idaho man has died in a traffic accident on U.S. 95 near Athol.

State police identified the motorist in the Friday afternoon one-vehicle crash as 86-year-old James W. Brown, of Cocolalla.

They say he was driving north when his station wagon went off the road onto the left shoulder, hit a guardrail then came to rest near a concrete barrier on the right shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a passenger — 84-year-old Patricia E. Brown, of Cocolalla — wasn't injured. Police didn't say if or how the two were related.

