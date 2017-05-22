Idaho

Yellowstone seeks comment on lookout project

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo.

Yellowstone National Park is looking for more public comment on potential effects of a project involving the historic Mt. Washburn Fire Lookout.

The National Park Service proposes to erect a three-sided mounting structure around the lookout. This proposal is part of a larger project to improve the park's wireless infrastructure.

The park is seeking public comment on whether the construction of the mounting structure would cause an adverse effect to the historic fire lookout.

Comments must be received by midnight June 22.

