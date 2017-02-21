After legalization, states still debate gay marriage

While some states debate ways to limit how gay couples benefit from the national legalization of same-sex marriage, Nevada became the latest state to take aim at the last vestiges of defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.
Joined by gay couples and their families, Democratic lawmakers back in control of the Nevada Legislature want to delete a now-defunct gay marriage ban in the Nevada Constitution.
No action was taken on the proposal Tuesday. It would need to pass the biennial Legislature twice and get approval from Nevada voters before the provision would be deleted. The earliest it would go on a statewide ballot would be in 2020.
The U.S. Supreme Court decided in June 2015 that failing to provide or recognize gay marriages violates rights to due process and equal protection.
Thirty-one states had enacted laws banning same-sex marriage before the ruling, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Most remain on the books, however invalid.
North Dakota lawmakers recently rejected a proposal to change state law to reflect the Supreme Court ruling. Similar attempts have been made in another eight states, the NCSL said last year.
Elsewhere, legislators have wrestled over applying the ruling to municipal benefits, tax codes, public retirement plans and anti-discrimination laws.
Idaho lawmakers have fiercely debated whether to adopt routine tax compliance laws since the Internal Revenue Service began accepting jointly filed taxes from same-sex couples.
The Texas Supreme Court said last month it will take up a case to prohibit spouses of gay City of Houston employees from obtaining spousal benefits.
Comments