Potentially contaminated fuel halts some Boise flights

Officials say some flights in and out of Boise Airport have been grounded because the gas used for refueling could be contaminated.
Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs said flights were disrupted Friday after Western Aircraft was told by their fuel supplier, Chevron, that there could be a problem with the fuel.
Briggs says the fuel was being retested Friday and not being used.
He said the company was receiving a limited amount of fuel from another source but that the amount wouldn't cover what was needed for all flights out of the airport.
Briggs said long flights requiring more fuel were among those canceled Friday.
He didn't have an estimate for when the fuel issue would be resolved.
