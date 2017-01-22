Man suspected of killing 20-year-old Twin Falls woman

Authorities say they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in southern Idaho.
KTVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jOt0wd ) that Brandon Smithson was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.
Officers had responded Thursday to an apartment complex in Twin Falls to a report of a shooting. They arrived to find 20-year-old Katrina Budden with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Further details about the shooting have not been released.
Comments