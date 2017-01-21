Idaho

January 21, 2017 5:21 AM

Thousands expected at women's marches across the Northwest

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Thousands are expected to hit the streets in cities across the Pacific Northwest in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington D.C.

In Seattle, organizers expect about 50,000 people at Saturday's march. They say they want to connect people with one another and promote equity and social justice. Organizers have asked protesters to initially march in silence, saying that "our silence will be deafening."

Events are also planned in Portland, Boise, Spokane and other cities.

People have been painting protest signs and knitting pink hats to show support not only for women, but also immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community and others.

The marches are bringing together diverse groups and protesters, many with varying reasons for attending. Some say they're protesting President Donald Trump, while others say they want to make a stand against sexism, racism and hate.

Idaho

