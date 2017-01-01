Judges: Meridian must provide magistrate court facilities

A panel of Fourth District Court judges says the city of Meridian must provide its own magistrate court facilities but freed Garden City from that requirement.
The Idaho Statesman says (http://bit.ly/2iFbUOz ) the judges ruled last month that Meridian must comply with a 1994 court order to provide its own court facilities.
The court panel found that Meridian's use of Ada County's magistrate court facilities has increased. The city could also contract with Ada County for its courthouse and personnel, which Boise does.
The panel said Garden City is not required to provide court facilities because its use has declined since 1994.
Ada County sought court relief in 2010 to have the cities pay their share. The cities argued in a November hearing that it should be relieved from the 1994 court order.
According to the order, the judges can only order Meridian to build a court facility, not mandate a financial arrangement.
