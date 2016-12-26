Idaho

December 26, 2016 9:49 PM

Caldwell mom pleads guilty in Amber Alert case

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

A Caldwell woman who triggered an Amber Alert after taking three children on a trip along with a suspected child molester has changed her plea in the case.

The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2ixHp06 ) Sarah Joy Dunn pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge of custodial interference. She had previously entered a not guilty plea.

Authorities say Dunn and Jason Simon left Idaho with three children after they realized detectives were looking for Simon in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Two of the children, ages 9 and 10, are Dunn's, while Simon is the father of the third child, a 6-year-old boy.

They were all found near Vail, Colorado in June.

Simon is scheduled for a court hearing next week on charges of child sex abuse and child pornography.

Idaho

