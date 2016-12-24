HUD awards $1.8 million in grants to Northwest agencies

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $1.8 million to seven public housing authorities, Native American tribes, and non-profits in the Northwest.
The HUD funds awarded to groups in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington will be used to hire or retain workers who will help residents find jobs and get educations.
HUD Secretary Julián Castro says helping public housing residents find jobs that pay living wages is the path to self-sufficiency.
Castro says the funds provide local partners with resources to help more Americans build a brighter future.
The Coeur d'Alene Tribal Housing Authority in Idaho received funds, as did the Warms Springs Housing Authority and a Lane County agency in Oregon.
The King County Housing Authority and Yakama Nation Housing Authority in Washington also received funds.
Comments