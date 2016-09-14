St. Maries Police Department under investigation

State authorities have launched an investigation into a northern Idaho police department that has recently had two of its top officials resign.
The Benewah County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that St. Maries' police Chief Margaret Lehmbecker and Sgt. Doug Yearout resigned abruptly three weeks ago. The reasons for the resignations have not been released.
Idaho State Police say the investigation began in June at the request of the St. Maries city attorney.
Authorities have not released details on the investigation other than to say that it is centered on the police department's evidence room.
The sheriff's office has entered into an agreement with St. Maries to temporarily run the department.
