Sen. Guthrie apologizes after affair allegations

An Idaho lawmaker accused of having an extramarital affair with a fellow lawmaker says he's sorry for "any embarrassment my shortcomings may have caused."
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2c2VhYy ) Sen. Jim Guthrie of McCammon also apologized to his family in a statement issued Friday for "any grief suffered" due to his "lapse in judgment." The statement came weeks after allegations that he and Rep. Christy Perry of Nampa had an affair.
The allegations prompted an investigation last month into the lawmakers' travel expenses. Legislative auditors said they found an improper reimbursement for the final night of a multi-day trip in McCammon's travel records.
Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill has said Guthrie spent the extra day organizing his Boise office while preparing for this year's legislative session.
The Republican senator says he intends to "vigorously campaign" for re-election.
