Firefighters tackle blaze at potato processing plant

Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at a potato processing plant in Firth and officials said the facility might not be salvageable.
The Idaho State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ca5Uhw ) that the fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday at the Idaho Supreme plant off Highway 91.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office says the fire was nearly under control by 2 p.m.
No one was injured.
A hazardous materials team from Idaho Falls remained on the scene to help deal with toxic and explosive materials at the plant.
Authorities said no evacuations of the surrounding area have been ordered but people were being encouraged to stay away from the plant.
Officials say the cause was likely electrical.
The fire occurred in the part of the plant where mechanical operations occur and the potatoes are received.
