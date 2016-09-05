Bar association hears dispute over former city attorney

A dispute between the Sun Valley City Council and the former city attorney will be decided by the Idaho State Bar Association.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports (http://bit.ly/2bRqROD ) that Adam King resigned as the city attorney in January after a 2015 dispute about his billing the city at a rate of $230 an hour.
King's contract set a rate of $205 an hour, and the city has balked at about $35,000 in billings.
The hearing before a three-member arbitration panel will take place in Twin Falls on Sept. 8.
The panel's decision is binding, and the bar association has no appeals process for those decisions.
King declined to comment Thursday, citing a confidentiality rule that the bar association has for fee arbitration hearings.
Comments