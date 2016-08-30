Chainsaw-wielding man fatally shot by deputies in Graham

A 36-year-old man armed with a running chainsaw was fatally shot Tuesday by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies who were trying to keep him from assaulting his parents at their Graham house.
The man, who has not been identified, has a history of mental health problems and methamphetamine abuse, officials said.
His parents filed for a protection order against him Aug. 22. The order had not yet been served because deputies couldn’t find the man.
About 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, his mother called 911 to report he was trying to break into their home.
“He refused to leave and said that deputies would have to shoot him,” said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.
Deputies found the man coming up his parents’ driveway and ordered him to put down the chainsaw. He refused and deputies used a Taser on him.
“He went down temporarily, but it had no effect on him,” Troyer said.
When the man charged at deputies with the running chainsaw, several deputies fired simultaneously and killed the man.
It was not immediately known how many deputies shot the man but all have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the man had threatened to kill his parents in the past and refused to take his medication.
Records indicate the man and his parents have had an on-again, off-again relationship in recent years because of his mental health issues.
In March 2015, prosecutors charged him with felony harassment after he put his mother in a headlock and tried to drag her outside to prove they were being “imaged” from space, records show.
His fearful parents fled the home and called for help. When deputies arrested the man, he begged them to save his parents’ lives and insisted he was trying to protect them.
After being charged in that incident, the man was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and spend time at Western State Hospital.
Because of overcrowding, Western State wait-listed the man for a month before accepting him into the Lakewood mental hospital for a 45-day treatment.
A psychologist diagnosed the man with schizophrenia or another psychotic disorder, records show.
