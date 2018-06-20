Watch witness video of Bellingham house fire

A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss
A Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train narrowly missed a collision with a car that had high-centered on a rail crossing in downtown Bellingham, Washington on Friday night, June 15. Neither the car nor the driver suffered a scratch.
A semi truck carrying vegetables rolled on Interstate 5 north of Bellingham Monday morning, June 18, blocking both northbound lanes. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
A couple sailing from Hawaii to Bellingham were rescued Saturday about 180 miles off the Washington coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said. They ran into rough weather and seas and were hoisted to safety by helicopter.
With perfect weather and water conditions bringing people out on the Long Lake waters early Sunday morning Thurston County Sheriff's Deputy Jay Swanson joins Lacey Fire District 3 personnel for added safety patrols.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
This little-known facility at 619 54th Ave. E in Fife is a medium security 23-bed facility operated by Pioneer Human Services, a nonprofit that has a contract with the federal government to hold immigrant children separated from their families.