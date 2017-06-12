Space Needle getting $100M facelift to improve the view

It already has everything you could want: a restaurant and observation deck, iconic status that defines the Seattle skyline and ... oh yeah ... a pretty decent view.
Well that 360-degree view from the top of the Space Needle in Seattle is about to get a little bit sweeter.
Multiple reports say that the downtown Seattle landmark is about to get an upgrade — about $100 million worth — to install floor-to-ceiling glass to both the observation deck and the restaurant.
Dubbed the Century Project, the facelift will use private funds to replace the flooring in the restaurant with glass, providing a view of the Seattle Center some 500 feet below.
According to the Seattle Times, it will be the largest investment in the structure since it was built 55 years ago for $4.5 million.
Construction is set to begin in September, with the initial phases completed in June 2018. The SkyCity Restaurant and SkyLine Private event space will be closed during construction.
