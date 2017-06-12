The iconic Space Needle is set for $100 million in improvements, which will make for a better view from atop the Seattle landmark.
The iconic Space Needle is set for $100 million in improvements, which will make for a better view from atop the Seattle landmark. AP Photo AP file
The iconic Space Needle is set for $100 million in improvements, which will make for a better view from atop the Seattle landmark. AP Photo AP file

Northwest News

June 12, 2017 3:24 PM

Space Needle getting $100M facelift to improve the view

By Kevin Anthony

kanthony@tricityherald.com

It already has everything you could want: a restaurant and observation deck, iconic status that defines the Seattle skyline and ... oh yeah ... a pretty decent view.

Well that 360-degree view from the top of the Space Needle in Seattle is about to get a little bit sweeter.

Space needle more(5)
In this Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, KeyArena is seen from the air next to the shadow of the Space Needle in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren AP

Multiple reports say that the downtown Seattle landmark is about to get an upgrade — about $100 million worth — to install floor-to-ceiling glass to both the observation deck and the restaurant.

Dubbed the Century Project, the facelift will use private funds to replace the flooring in the restaurant with glass, providing a view of the Seattle Center some 500 feet below.

According to the Seattle Times, it will be the largest investment in the structure since it was built 55 years ago for $4.5 million.

Construction is set to begin in September, with the initial phases completed in June 2018. The SkyCity Restaurant and SkyLine Private event space will be closed during construction.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington 1:01

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington
Idaho's singing janitor is 1:36

Idaho's singing janitor is "a roving superstar"
Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho 1:25

Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos