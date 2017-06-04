Driving around — and too often through — potholes is a major headache for drivers. But what about those who are guiding other kinds of craft?
Driving around — and too often through — potholes is a major headache for drivers. But what about those who are guiding other kinds of craft? Robert F. Bukaty AP
Driving around — and too often through — potholes is a major headache for drivers. But what about those who are guiding other kinds of craft? Robert F. Bukaty AP

Northwest News

June 04, 2017 11:41 AM

Navigating the dangerous world of potholes

By Kevin Anthony

kanthony@tricityherald.com

When it comes to potholes, the Tri-Cities was left with some real doozies after winter storms, heavy snows and day after day of plowing left some area roads looking more like an obstacle course.

Indeed, the subject of roads in a state of disrepair has been a testy one with area farmers.

It appears there are some alternatives to going around potholes.

The subject clearly is a serious one for drivers, affecting their businesses as well as their bottom line.

And there are some interesting takes on where the money for road repairs should come from.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Idaho's singing janitor is "a roving superstar"

Idaho's singing janitor is 1:36

Idaho's singing janitor is "a roving superstar"
Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho 1:25

Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho
A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough 1:00

A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos