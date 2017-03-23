Kadlec / Providence St. Mary Medical Center: Providing safe, passionate care

I’m extremely proud to share the incredible progress Kadlec has made in delivering on our mission of providing safe and compassionate care to our patients. Our services, staff and facilities, both on our hospital campus in Richland, and clinics throughout the Tri-Cities area, are poised to deliver on our promise of knowing, caring and easing the way of our patients.
Kadlec’s River Pavilion expansion brought 94 new private rooms, expanding our acute and intensive care. We also added to our primary and urgent care capabilities with a new clinic to serve west Kennewick and south Richland. An innovative service was introduced in the Queensgate and Canyon Lakes areas called Express Care. Patients can now schedule same-day appointments online, providing faster service and extended hours for patients needing to be seen right away.
We are pleased to welcome two new leaders at Kadlec. Brian Barry is the new chief operating officer of Kadlec Clinic, our primary and specialty care practices, and Reza Kaleel, chief administrative officer of Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Kadlec is fortunate to have the experience, compassion and creativity these leaders bring to our community, joining our skilled and talented leadership team.
We will continue to provide life-saving cardiac care, neurosurgery, cancer care and neonatal and adult intensive care to help patients stay close to home while receiving care at Kadlec.
Kadlec and the community have received enormous benefit as a result of the affiliation with Providence Health & Services. We have been able to expand the number of inpatient beds, build the parking garage and complete other capital projects years ahead of schedule. Patients are seeing enhanced care coordination through Epic, our electronic medical record, and benefit from advanced collaboration and innovation with Providence partners like Providence St. Mary in Walla Walla, Sacred Heart in Spokane and Swedish in Seattle.
In 2017, Kadlec caregivers and leaders will focus on our new mission of providing safe and compassionate care to our patients. In 2016, every caregiver received additional training in patient safety and high reliability. We were honored to receive for the fifth year a grade A in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a recognition few hospitals in the country have.
Compassion is the other important component of our mission. Every day, we reinforce the tenants of our Planetree standard of patient-centered care. The designation recognizes the strict set of standards our caregivers have met to put the patient at the center of everything we do. It is at the heart of the design of our facilities. It also means we provide unique offerings like sleep kits and aromatherapy, and special programs that help in healing like pet visitation.
We continue our commitment to partnering with our community and training the caregivers of the future. We are proud of our history in reaching future healthcare providers with Kadlec Academy in our elementary schools, Experience Healthcare camp for high school students and our partnerships with Columbia Basin College, WSU Tri-Cities and the University of Washington’s Family Medicine Residency Network.
We at Kadlec are honored to meet the needs of our region now and into the future. It is the passion and commitment of every member of our team that allow us to continue to provide safe and compassionate care. With more than 4,000 caregivers who work and volunteer at Kadlec, we recognize the important role we have to care for the sick and injured, keep people healthy and stand ready to care for you and your family when you need us, every minute of every day of the year.
