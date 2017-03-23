Tri-Cities Cancer Center: Improving community health

As I reflect back on 2016, I recognize it as being a year of “firsts” for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. Last year we were the first cancer center in the nation to receive the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Accreditation for Excellence (APEx®). Nationally recognized institutions like MD Anderson Cancer Center followed us in achieving this prestigious accreditation. 2016 also marked the first time our original clinic has been renovated and expanded. We offer a truly world-class service, which focuses on patient privacy, comfort, convenience and the very latest in cutting edge cancer treatment. Learn more about our many “firsts” at tccancer.org.
As I look forward, 2017 promises to be another exciting year for your Tri-Cities Cancer Center as we have developed partnerships and programs to improve the health of our community. Just as it was nearly 23 years ago when we opened our doors, the milestone achievements of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center are possible due to the outstanding support of our three owner hospitals, Kadlec, Lourdes Health and Trios Health, and our community.
On March 18th we hosted our second Colorectal Cancer Pre-Screening Event in partnership with our owner hospitals. Our region has a high incidence of late stage colorectal cancer. This disease is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. and is also very preventable through screening. With your help, we can improve. Our free event provided an expedited pathway for people to get their colonoscopy. I registered and participated. It was great to see so many community members take part in our pre-screening event. Be proactive. Be healthy. Get screened. Together, we are building a healthier community.
This spring the Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s Breast Cancer Program, offered in partnership with our owner hospitals, begins the next step towards accreditation as a nationally recognized Breast Center of Excellence. This program includes participation by more than 30 physicians and ancillary staff who specialize in the treatment of breast cancer. Patients benefit by having multiple second opinions provided by specialists from Kadlec, Lourdes, Trios and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, all in a single setting. Nationally, programs like ours have improved time to treatment and patient outcomes. This is world-class care.
Overcoming cancer and achieving “survivorship” is something to be celebrated. However, life after cancer is different. How do patients best manage the side effects of treatment or avoid a recurrence of cancer? Who follows their care post-treatment and how can physicians be best apprised about a cancer survivor’s unique needs? Our new Survivorship Clinic is the answer to these questions. This spring we are expanding our Survivorship Program and offering our new Survivorship Clinic, staffed by Lisa Rootvik, ARNP, a seasoned survivorship provider who will work closely with you and your doctors. Life after cancer just got even better.
Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. and survivorship often begins with early detection. We are expanding our early detection lung cancer screening program by closely partnering with our owner hospitals to expand screening to their locations while continuing to offer screening at the Cancer Center. Through this program we are able to find lung cancers early when they are very treatable. Positive findings are presented at our Thoracic Center of Excellence, which includes physicians from all three owner hospitals and the Cancer Center, who specialize in the treatment of lung cancer. This life saving program is available to everyone in our community who meets screening criteria.
We have more in development for 2017. Please join us as we work together to improve the health of our community. We are the community leader in cancer prevention, early detection, world-class treatment and survivorship. We are your Tri-Cities Cancer Center.
