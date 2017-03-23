The REACH: Embracing our history

In late 2012 when I left the Tri-Cities for retirement in the Cascade foothills, plans were being finalized for construction of The REACH Museum. I had been involved with the project for a number of years, including a stint on the Richland Public Facilities District (PFD) Board of Directors. I was thrilled that after years of uncertainty The REACH was becoming a reality, and in July of 2014 The REACH opened its doors to the public for the first time. The commitment of the community, local government and private partners to the vision of sharing the rich history of our region in a beautiful facility along the Columbia River had prevailed. As I write this article I am working here at The REACH serving as volunteer interim executive director and witnessing firsthand that same commitment by staff, volunteers, the PFD and our partners in the community to deliver quality REACH programs to locals and visitors alike.
In 2016, 24,000 individuals and 1,360 students visited The REACH. Our education staff worked with an additional 650 students through our mobile classroom program. Countless other children enjoyed visits to The REACH with family and friends. In support of our programs, 200 individuals contributed to The REACH for All fundraising campaign. An additional 50 patron and individual donations, as well as a number of corporate donations, were also received in 2016. With their support, The REACH has continued to enhance our exhibits, education programs and local tours.
New this year, the Columbia Mammoth Discovery exhibit, developed in partnership with MCBONES, focuses on the research of fossils, soil composition and paleo-ecology at the Coyote Canyon Dig Site. Visitors will see the humorous bone and other artifacts on display in the rotating gallery. In Gallery 2, The Manhattan Project, Hanford and Cold War exhibit illustrates a transformative time in the community, nation and world. The Iron Curtain and Berlin Wall, complete with barbed wire, contrasts pop culture figures such as Marilyn Monroe, He-Man and Jon Bon Jovi. Guests are encouraged to use the touch-screen in this exhibit to play videos of Tri-Cities residents’ interviews.
Hands-on learning is also characteristic of the events developed by the Education Department each month. For preschoolers and their parents, Little Explorers is every second and fourth Wednesday morning. Story-time, crafts and trips through the galleries and outdoors engage kids in learning and play. Fish in the river, burrowing owls and Washington apples have been among the favorite topics. Saturdays at The REACH is every third Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Great Backyard Bird Count and Seed Swap has arts and science activities for kids of all ages. These events are similar to the STEAM Family Fun Workshops, which also take place once a month. Topics that focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math include rocks and minerals, clouds and weather, crystals and animal tracking.
The newest addition to The REACH Tour program, the Alphabet Homes Tour, is sure to be a hit, too. Guests will be transported back in time while riding an authentic 1954 GMC bus through Richland just like the workers who rode out to the Hanford area. Expect to learn about the development of Richland from a local historian and resident who lives in an “L” house himself. The REACH will also be offering geological, agricultural and jet boat tours in 2017.
In the coming year The REACH looks forward to enhancing our programs, working with local partners to tell the stories of the community and welcoming YOU to visit us, become a member and join The REACH family!
