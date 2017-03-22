United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties: Bold approach for a brighter future

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:07 No small feat: The shortest players in the NCAA Tournament

11:29 Feinstein asks Gorsuch about condoning torture

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment