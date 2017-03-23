Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity: Providing families with a place to call home

Partnering with the community has emerged as the theme for the upcoming year at Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity. With Lisa Godwin at the helm as executive director, she is setting the stage for what might be seen by some as making a dent in low-income housing in our community. One of Lisa’s favorite quotes comes from Bill Gates which says, “As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.” That is precisely what Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity is doing. They are empowering their homeowners, their volunteers, the staff and the community.
The mission for Habitat is that everyone deserves to have a simple, decent and affordable place to live. We bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. This is exactly what is driving every decision made at every level.
The vision for 2017 surrounds Habitat’s two year, $2 million capital campaign called The Power of One. The Power of One campaign is just as it states, powerful. It takes many individuals giving just small amounts to make a huge difference. If everyone in the community gives, we can accomplish much together! 1 person + 1 dollar = 1 home
With only 36 units available in our cities for every 100 needed by low income families, we have a lot of work ahead of us. That is why we are currently working on completing a 24-home community in Pasco and getting ready to build on three properties in Kennewick right next to the future Boys and Girls Club facility. To explain the significance, this means 24 qualified families are being given an opportunity for a hand up, not a hand out. Becoming homeowners promotes stability, provides a healthy and safe living environment and safety through the Habitat Homeownership Program. These families go through a rigorous process to qualify for a no-interest mortgage and provide 500 sweat equity hours.
When one of the homeowners was recently asked what moving into a Habitat home meant to her she responded, “New life.”
With all of that said, it is equally important to note the affiliate has a zero foreclosure rate and is working on completing its 100th home since 1994. This is an organization that is moving forward by leaps and bounds, and will continue to do so over the next year.
One might ask what it takes to complete a home; while the answer seems simple, it is not. Each home needs approximately $96,000, more than 250 volunteers and 2,000 hours worked. This is why it will take an entire community’s participation to complete this audacious 24-home project. There are so many ways for individuals to get involved, and we invite everyone to do so in whatever capacity they are gifted or comfortable with.
Keep an eye on the Habitat store located on Wellsian Way. In addition to the treasures we obtain on a daily basis, we are adding clothing and art. We are excited to expand not only in these two areas, but also with DIY (do it yourself) projects. We will be hosting events surrounding the idea of DIY using items in the store for supplies. If you are interested in participating in any of these events or want to donate gently used furniture, building materials, appliances and home accessories, we welcome everyone in the community. For more information, check us out at www.habitatbuilds.com.
Over this next year we hope to partner with businesses and other non-profits in the community who serve the same segment of the population. There is power in numbers and we hope that fighting the social issues in our community together will help us find success.
