Mid-Columbia Ballet: Ballet beyond the studio

Gage, age 11, was so excited on his first day of INCLUDE that before class even started he was already showing off his dance moves to class assistants. INCLUDE is part of a suite of new outreach programs being conducted by Mid-Columbia Ballet (MCB). Serving children ages 8 to 11 with special needs such as autism spectrum and related disorders, this workshop was developed as part of MCB’s efforts to reach out to new groups within our community who would benefit greatly from exposure to the arts and dance in particular.
The success of workshops such as INCLUDE confirms MCB’s commitment to developing outreach programs for the Tri-Cities community. In 2017, MCB’s outreach programs will make strides towards moving ballet into environments such as schools, community sites and senior homes. The goal for this community engagement is to bring dance experiences to those who normally don’t have the opportunity to participate in the arts due to physical, social or economic limitations.
Excited about the buzz INCLUDE generated among families in the special needs community, MCB added their first-ever sensory-friendly performance to their mainstage production this March with a relaxed performance of Little Red Riding Hood. The full production, entitled Spring Mixed Repertory, included Swan Lake Act II, Little Red Riding Hood and choreography by Rex Wheeler and alum Philip Strom.
Dancers in these productions range in age from 9 to 21, and are placed by audition in the Junior, Intermediate or Senior Company. In addition to the many hours they spend in training with Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and in rehearsal with MCB, each dancer participates in at least one outreach program. Junior Company members also participate in a year-long program, Ballet Beanies, in which they knit hats for those in need.
There are four other programs that make up Educational Outreach for 2017:
• Dance Speaks is a new on-site performance program featuring a series of short dances to the music of the 40’s and 50’s performed at senior living facilities. This program bridges generation gaps by pairing residents with dancers after the performance.
• The Science of Dance introduces dance through the lens of science. In April 2017, MCB will partner with LIGO Hanford Observatory and Highlands Middle School’s 21st Century Program. Students will study gravitational waves with LIGO’s Education and Outreach Coordinator and create a piece of representational choreography with MCB Teaching Artists. The residency will culminate in a performance open to the community at the Observatory.
• The Ugly Duckling is performed annually for approximately 2,500 elementary school students. Complete with narration and sets, this performance delivers a powerful message about respecting diversity in our community.
• Nutcracker Suite serves 3,000 area fifth graders annually. For many this is their first dance production and students enjoy excerpts from The Nutcracker and a demonstration of production elements.
Generous donors and corporate sponsors have allowed MCB to become a thriving artistic force in this region. As a result of MCB’s Educational Outreach Sponsor fund drive, during the 2016-17 school year, eight low-income schools will benefit from performances and residencies provided to them at no cost. Donors, including the Mid-Columbia Ballet Guild, allow the company to annually engage in a full performance season. This includes The Nutcracker, a spring performance of mixed repertory, participation in the Regional Dance America/Pacific Festival and the Garden Party Fundraiser. To learn more about MCB’s work in the community and on stage, visit www.MidColumbiaBallet.org.
