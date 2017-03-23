Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: Unity through the power of choral music

For the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, the past year has been exhilarating, heart-rending, at times discouraging, but ultimately inspiring. As we move into the brave new world of 2017, we are determined to redouble our efforts to change lives and unite our community through the power of choral music.
This year the Mastersingers will join the Mid-Columbia Symphony to celebrate the 10th anniversaries of both the Mastersingers Artistic Director, Justin Raffa, and the Symphony conductor, Dr. Nicholas Wallin. Festivities to honor this double milestone will include the commission of a brand new piece of music for the Symphony and Mastersingers to perform together.
In this spirit of collaboration, the Mastersingers will continue our focus of working with our sister performing arts organizations on projects and banner themes that will address social and cultural issues that affect members of our community, state and nation. Part of this will include the presentation of another concert inside the Hanford B Reactor.
Within the framework of our five-concert series, our choral workshops for singers of all ages and other special musical events, we plan to expand our support of music education by growing our Mid-Columbia Boys’ Choir and exploring the possibility of adding a chorus for school-age girls.
A steady undercurrent through all our work continues to be the building of a local Performing Arts Center. The potential economic, cultural and artistic benefits to the Tri-Cities are immense and this hope gives us energy to continue to work with the Arts Center Task Force and other community and arts organizations to make it a reality.
