Mid-Columbia Libraries: Community engagement revolved around reading

The mission of Mid-Columbia Libraries is to enhance quality of life by providing excellence in books and services for our residents and communities. An intercounty rural library district, Mid-Columbia Libraries provides our resources and services to the residents of Benton, Franklin and Adams counties of eastern Washington. In 2016, we fulfilled our mission while continually striving to improve and grow our innovative programs and partnerships.
2016 marked the beginning of the City of West Richland’s contract that should guarantee library services until 2021. Items in the contract included opening the branch on Sundays and adding a full-time librarian, Tom Moak, to the West Richland Branch. Citizens of West Richland also approved a lift of the city’s levy to generate the necessary funds for the contract with Mid-Columbia Libraries. With a secured revenue stream the residents of West Richland can expect a remodel of the branch in the very near future.
The residents of Kahlotus voted in November 2016 to annex into the library system. Annexation will essentially guarantee services indefinitely and allows Mid-Columbia Libraries to work with the City of Kahlotus on a new library location that will provide more floor space, an improved collection and more computer stations.
We proactively engage our customers through targeted on- and off-site programs for adults and children. We create and sustain strong reciprocal partnerships with local organizations and businesses. Mid-Columbia Libraries seeks ways to plug in and stay relevant in our customers’ busy lives by providing new and popular materials and services in the most effective way possible.
Building upon our current activities, Mid-Columbia Libraries expands resources and opportunities to create, celebrate and share the written and spoken word. Examples include community activities and partnerships such as creating readers’ advisories for the Columbia Basin Badger Club, BARchitects Adult LEGO League, Li-BREWERY Trivia Nights, May the Fourth, Mid-Columbia Reads, TEDx Richland, hosting a Sasquatch lecture by Dr. Jeffrey Meldrum and Conozca Su Comunidad/Know Your Community Spanish language workshops.
Mid-Columbia Reads, which we celebrated throughout October 2016 and hope to make an annual event, engaged our communities with the book Circling the Sun by Paula McLain. Author of the New York Times and international bestseller The Paris Wife, McLain brings to life a fearless and captivating woman, Beryl Markham, in her latest novel. The book was named one of NPR’s best books of 2015, and McLain spoke about her journey as a writer during her visit to Kennewick. By bringing McLain and her work to our residents, Mid-Columbia Reads builds community through the collective experience of reading, thinking and discussing ideas and themes that raise important social issues, while building future readers and writers in the region.
Mid-Columbia Libraries partnered with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center to place our first eBook Power Tower on the TCCC campus. The Power Tower affords patients, family, staff and visitors to the Cancer Center the opportunity to browse and checkout an eBook or eAudiobook. Mid-Columbia Libraries cardholders and non-cardholders can access the digital collection of more than 50,000 books free of charge. The Power Tower is a self-service eBook kiosk that also serves as a charging station for digital devices such as iPads, Kindles and other similar eReaders.
Mid-Columbia Libraries was instrumental in establishing a new writers group called Tri-Writers as part of the goal of establishing a literary arts center in the region. The Tri-Writers meet at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Kennewick library, located at 1620 S. Union Street in Kennewick. The meeting is open to the public.
In 2016 Mid-Columbia Libraries was critical in launching TEDxRichland. We will continue our partnership, expand upon its success and will increase the audience size for future events.
We were proud to see a large increase in active cardholders in 2016, along with a steadily growing social media following and record turnout at many in-branch programs. The enthusiastic response to new partnerships and activities further demonstrates that libraries are the lifeblood of our communities, serving as trusted providers of critical resources, educational training, skills development and civic and cultural enrichment.
Comments