Richland Players: Entertaining, inspiring and educating audiences

After 73 years, more than 2,900 performances and serving more than 8,000 patrons a season, all the Richland Players can say is thank you! Thank you for the thousands of volunteer hours you have donated each season to enrich our community. Thank you for the endless talents you have offered to make each production a work of art. Thank you to our patrons for supporting the arts– laughing, crying, solving mysteries and living life with us. It is because of each of your contributions that the Richland Players continue to achieve success.
The vision that created the Richland Players in 1944 remains at the heart of our organization today. Our mission is to entertain, inspire and educate audiences and artists through the shared experience of live theater. The primary achievement of this goal is through producing five diverse plays each season and making them accessible to the masses. We have two productions remaining in our 2016-2017 season: “Calendar Girls,” a heartwarming comedy based on true events, and the literary classic “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” The Richland Players has announced the 2017-2018 Red Carpet Season featuring five crowd pleasing shows about life in the theater. Each production, the Richland Players partner with organizations such as The United Blind, local schools and retirement homes to make performances easily accessible to patrons who might otherwise have difficulties attending live theater. We are committed to breaking down barriers that exist for our community to access live theater.
Behind the scenes, the Richland Players has experienced an organizational realignment. Our committees are pursuing the best path forward to ensure that we provide great experiences for our volunteers. In the past year we have stepped outside of our walls to make ourselves more visible. Volunteers represented us at the Women’s Expo, Night at the Arts and the farmers’ market, among other community events. We realize that being valuable in the community is more than just rehearsing and performing plays; it is about becoming involved. As we embark on these journeys, we also face obstacles. We are one of the few arts organizations in the Tri-Cities that own its performance facility. That blessing also brings the unglamorous challenge of maintaining the aged historical building for the comfort and safety of our artists and patrons. The Richland Players continues to seek funding sources and unique partnerships to aid in maintaining our infrastructure and producing quality art. We are looking for opportunities to gain, retain and train a strong support network of irreplaceable volunteers that keep us operational. We persistently seek innovative and cost-effective strategies to market our theater to potential audiences. We accept these obstacles as part of being a successful non-profit, and we realize that we can only overcome them through the support of our resourceful community.
As we strive to improve your live theater experience and evolve into an invaluable organization in the region, we encourage feedback from our community. For more information about the theater, visit our Facebook page or website at www.richlandplayers.org. Here you will find a calendar of upcoming events, including auditions, performances and the occasional special event, as well as board meetings. We would love to hear the creative ideas, concerns and opportunities you may have for our organization. Our president is always available by e-mail at president@richlandplayers.org and our general manager (generalmanager@richlandplayers.org) can be found at the theater most days.
The Richland Players is proud to be the longest continuous running community theater in the state of Washington. We are honored and privileged to continue providing quality live theater in the Tri-Cities. We look forward to seeing you at the theater!
