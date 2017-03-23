Washington Apple Commission: Leading the way for apple production

2017 promises to be another exciting year filled with challenges and opportunities for the Washington apple industry. Technological advances in the orchard and the packing house continue to help Washington stay at the forefront of the apple category for consumers in the U.S. and beyond. New varieties continue to be introduced, giving consumers more choices than ever.
Challenges and opportunities come from both within and outside the U.S. With the Food Safety Modernization Act and retail requirements, growers are increasing their documentation of their food safety programs and the use of third party food safety certified audits. Fruit packing facilities continue to use multiple third party food safety audits. Recent recalls associated with listeria monocytogenes in cucumbers, frozen vegetables and berries have only served to reinforce the industry’s commitment to ensuring their fruit deserves consumers trust.
One of the biggest challenges every season is dealing with the hand Mother Nature deals out–whether frost in the spring (that can kill developing buds), excessive heat in the summer or during harvest, or early frosts in the fall that shorten the harvest window. During the summer of 2016, ideal weather created a scenario where apples continued to develop and grew larger than the usual size. Unfortunately, no one has yet been able to develop a weather “crystal ball” to let growers know how they should manage their orchards in advance!
Washington state has reached the “new normal” of crops exceeding 120 million 40 lb cartons (2.4 million tons) as new orchards and replanting of old orchards in higher density plantings now come into full production. Although Red Delicious still accounts for the majority of production at approximately 30 percent, the variety mix is evolving. Gala continues to increase in production and is now the second highest. New varieties like Honeycrisp are also increasing along with the so-called “club varieties” – branded varieties that are limited in production and distribution. Some of these varieties (which are not promoted by the Washington Apple Commission) include Jazz, Ambrosia, Kanzi, Smitten, Pinata, Sonya and Lady Alice.
With roughly one-third of the Washington apple crop exported, the Washington apple industry is vulnerable to the ups and downs of the international economy–for example, the strong dollar, while great for U.S. residents traveling overseas, makes Washington apples more expensive in the local currency. Political turmoil in the Middle East, import bans in Russia and other world events have all impacted Washington apple export shipments during the past year and will continue to challenge the industry in 2017.
The Washington Apple Commission is charged with developing new market opportunities and increasing the Washington apple brand presence in more than 25 different countries around the globe. Leveraging industry investment with USDA funding, the commission uses a network of 12 representatives to implement activities with retailers such as sampling, cooking events and colorful displays. In some markets, “road shows” help introduce new consumers to the delights of Washington apples where organized retail stores are still limited.
In many countries, importers and wholesalers are the main distribution channel to get Washington apples into the market. The commission works with these trade members to provide information to help them increase their sales of Washington apples. Activities such as decorating importer delivery trucks provide a way to get “mobile billboards” out among consumers and promote the Washington apple message to “Go Healthy.”
The Washington apple industry works hard to produce a safe, wholesome fruit and enjoyable eating experience. And WAC is committed to communicating that message to international consumers and trade members to enhance the export opportunities for Washington apples in 2017 and years to come.
