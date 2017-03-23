Washington Dairy Commission: Rhythm of farm life continues amid changes

The rhythm of life on our family’s dairy farm is much the same as it was when our grandfather first milked cows on it in 1918. We still milk the cows twice each day, feed and care for the cows and calves, plant crops in the spring and harvest alfalfa in the summer and silage in the fall. But the challenges facing the dairy industry are much more complex than in the past.
We, as dairy farmers, have concerns that are shared by most people. Concerns about the environment, health and welfare of our cows and the safety of our employees. It is gratifying to see how dairy farmers have responded to these concerns and are innovating to improve things today to ensure a better future.
Dairy farmers in record numbers are pursuing continuing education via seminars and workshops to improve management skills and methods. Seminars/workshops sponsored by the South Yakima Conservation District, Washington State University, Natural Resources Conservation Service and others help us manage the nutrient cycle on our farms. Scientific methods of soil testing are used to determine the proper amount of manure to apply to ensure the soil has enough nutrients to produce a good crop. The crops provide feed for the cows to complete this nutrient cycle.
Every dairy farm in the state has a Dairy Nutrient Management Plan that customizes best management practices to fit the unique situation of that specific dairy. This helps to avoid the “one size fits all” errors of some regulatory programs. Meeting government regulations requires the same hours and expense for a small dairy as a big one, thus placing a heavier burden on small farms. This is one of the reasons why many small dairies are going out of business or being consolidated into larger ones. It is essential that government agencies avoid duplicate regulatory programs.
Dairy farmers continue to adopt new innovations for better resource management and protection of the environment. GPS is utilized to accurately apply nutrients (manure and flush water) to the soil evenly and at the proper agronomic rate. Innovative equipment is used to immediately incorporate nutrients into the soil so they stay where they are needed. These innovations help us maintain a properly balanced nutrient cycle from cows to soil to crops to feed and back to cows. It is a partnership of nature and science that provides nutritious food for people while protecting the environment.
In order for our farm to be successful, we have to ensure that our cows are comfortable with all their needs met. Animal welfare is a top priority. The work conditions on our farm are another priority. Most of our employees have worked with us for years. Our employees are like family and their safety is paramount.
By focusing on innovation to meet each challenge, there is a bright future for the dairy industry in central Washington.
