State Potato Commission: Washington Grown showcases Washington ag

When you ask the average person in Washington state about what industries or companies are most important to our economy, you will hear a variety of responses. Many would say the aerospace industry, or you will also certainly hear some people refer to the technology sector and the economic impact those leading global companies have in Washington and beyond.
However, most will likely overlook the importance of agriculture. A majority of the general public in Washington is unaware that there are more than 37,000 farms throughout the state producing some 300 different crops. According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, the state's $49 billion food and agriculture industry employs approximately 160,000 people and contributes 13 percent to the state's economy.
That is why the Washington Grown initiative was launched. During the past few years a collaboration of farm groups from Washington united to help connect Washingtonians with the farmers and ranchers who are found throughout every region of the state. The goal is to showcase the amazing food scene and community that makes Washington state such a unique place by highlighting the importance of agriculture to the economy and more. To do this, the Washington Grown television show was launched. Thus far, 52 episodes have been created, and each episode highlights a different commodity grown or raised in Washington.
Some of the greatest culinary experiences in America can be found right here in Washington thanks to our renowned restaurants, chefs and the abundance of fresh local crops. That is why this timely project captures the interest of the general public. Washington Grown provides the perfect format to show consumers how and where their food is grown, while collaborating with local chefs to demonstrate how that crop is used within our meals, all while letting viewers learn how many ways local farmers support our communities.
The show initially launched in 2013 airing on Northwest Cable News (NWCN) and Spokane’s PBS affiliate KSPS. However, this year with NWCN going off the air, Seattle’s ABC affiliate, KOMO-TV enthusiastically agreed to be the broadcast partner in Western Washington. KOMO-TV will air Washington Grown throughout 2017 as a lead in program to their evening news on Sunday. They will also use elements from Washington Grown within feature segments in their locally produced show, “Seattle Refined,” which airs weekday afternoons. Additionally, the partnership with KOMO-TV, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, will allow it to air on Sinclair’s stations in Yakima and the Tri-Cities, KIMA/KEPR. It is scheduled to air Saturdays at 5:00 p.m. in those markets. It will also continue airing on KSPS and other PBS stations throughout eastern Washington. Check your local listings for specific air dates and times as schedules are subject to change.
Beyond the traditional media approach, Washington Grown is also able to provide touchpoints from a variety of other social mediums. Its website, www.wagrown.com, and YouTube channel also have each episode available for viewing. The production format that Washington Grown follows lets individual segments be easily posted and shared on social platforms, allowing people to more freely interact and engage with elements of the show in smaller segments.
This multifaceted approach to disseminate through traditional media sources and social media platforms ensures the project is reaching a broader audience to educate consumers about farming and ranching in Washington, how agriculture positively impacts our economy and what the farming and ranching community bring to our culture.
Comments