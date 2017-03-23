Columbia Irrigation District: Making improvements to local canals

Columbia Irrigation District was organized under Title 87 of the Revised Code of Washington as a quasi-municipal corporation in 1917 and obtained all interests of the Northern Pacific Irrigation Co. in 1918. It exists primarily to deliver irrigation water to more than 7,000 parcels and approximately 11,000 acres in an efficient manner at the lowest possible cost. To date the CID operates with one of the oldest water rights from the Yakima River.
The system begins at Wanawish Dam (formerly known as Horn Rapids in West Richland) where water is diverted from the Yakima River into the main canal. The main canal consists of open canals, both lined and unlined, and totals approximately 41 miles in length. Some CID lateral pipelines, mostly gravity flow, also exist to distribute water from the canals. CID operates and maintains 50 Local Improvement Districts (LIDs) that provide irrigation water to parcels of land in specific boundaries.
The aging system creates continual challenges to keep infrastructures whole and usable for long term use. During the 2015-2016 winter season, the District contracted with Poland and Sons to rebuild the Elite Sod Spillway, one of three used to maintain the level of irrigation water in the canal system as it runs through south Richland.
The Divide at 8th Avenue in Kennewick, where Lateral 1 and Lateral 2 come off the main canal, was upgraded to a moving screen with new gates to better control the water levels. This helped clean up the water for better, consistent flow.
CID crews replaced 500 feet of pipe and installed new delivery gates for LID #04. This serves 206 parcels and nearly 547 acres of land north of the main canal and east of Nine Canyon Road.
During the 2017 off-season, CID will replace the gates at the Elite Sod Spillway. The existing gates are approximately 100 years old.
CID crews will continue to rehabilitate the main canal system. Current work will primarily be done between Gum Street and Oak Street and east of Nine Canyon Road in Kennewick and Finley.
