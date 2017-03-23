Port of Pasco: Completed airport expansion brings economic opportunities

In late January, the final ribbon was cut on the nearly $42 million expansion of the Tri-Cities Airport.
The 2 1/2 year renovation was the largest project in the Port of Pasco’s history. It doubled the size of the terminal, reconfigured the public entry area, expanded the concourse and boarding areas, increased space for TSA screening, renovated the baggage claim and vehicle rental areas and improved amenities such as snack bars and restaurant service on the secure side of the terminal. There’s even a children’s play area for the littler travelers.
It’s not just functional, it’s beautiful, too. It has a distinctive Mid-Columbia feel that is reflected in the river design running through the flooring, large photographs of our natural landscape and 42 unique art tiles, each designed by a local artist.
The airport serves, according to Kris Johnson, president and CEO of the Association of Washington Business, “as a front porch to the region. It’s the first experience for an out-of-town visitor and serves as a welcome home for business travelers and vacationers. This remodel sends the message that this is a place with its act together, and that it’s a progressive, growing and vibrant community.”
Economic Impact of the Expanded Airport
Passenger activity is a powerful predictor of a community’s growth according to a study by the American Real Estate and Urban Economics Association, which also found that a growing airport can be a function of, as well as a cause of, growth.
During the past seven years, boardings at the Tri-Cities Airport have reached record-breaking numbers, averaging 7 percent growth per year. For 2016, enplanements hit an all-time high, reaching more than 374,000.
For 2017, the airport itself has an operating budget of nearly $8 million. Between 2008 and 2016, the airport has made $90 million in capital improvements. A study by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association indicated that for every dollar invested in an airport, the economic benefit is more than $2.
More than 450 people work at the site, which includes the Airport Industrial Area, home to numerous businesses and industrial activities.
The airport’s economic impact goes well beyond its site, too. With the expansion comes greater opportunity for new flights to new destinations and opening up new markets for regional businesses.
A strong regional airport such as ours helps retain and grow the businesses we have and attract new ones.
Carl Adrian, president and CEO of the Tri-City Development Council, commented recently on the airport’s role in the region’s economic development efforts.
“The airport is important infrastructure,” he said. “Many of our local businesses rely on the airport; it makes them more efficient. They are more successful because of the airport and the commercial service available. Companies looking at the community for a new investment almost always ask about commercial air service, and I am sure it becomes one of the factors that breaks a tie between our community and others without service.
“The new terminal shows we are a community where an investment would appreciate rather than depreciate and that we value air transportation,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell agrees and made a special trip to Pasco to attend the ribbon cutting event on January 27.
“The Tri-Cities is a regional hub; it’s the fourth largest airport in our state. These improvements will keep it growing,” she said. “We want businesses to know there’s a first-class facility in the Tri-Cities that encourages other business to take a look at this as a destination. We also want home-grown businesses to know that they have good access to get where they need to go for business, whether that’s in LA, Seattle or elsewhere.”
As stewards of this community asset, we recognize that our airport is a vital economic driver. While our passengers and guests at the expanded airport enjoy the new facility, we also know it is just the beginning of the value it brings to our region.
Comments