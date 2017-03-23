Port of Benton projects on the horizon

At the November 2016 Commission meeting the Port of Benton commissioners passed the largest budget in the port’s history: $14.7 million, with $10.7 million dedicated to capital projects. The following are the major projects planned in 2017:
The port’s Technology and Business Campus located in north Richland is primarily office space with some light production space. The port has been working to create development facilities for startup companies. This effort will be focused within port owned facilities located at 2952 and 3100 George Washington Way. Another key project is the future expansion plans for the USS Triton Sail Park that is part of the Manhattan National Park tours.
As the port continues its efforts to support companies such as Total Energy, Veolia and Atkins Global, we recognize the need to have our land reflect this mission. We have changed the name of the Manufacturing Mall to the Port of Benton Business Park located west of Stevens Drive.
During 2017, we will be completing our planning efforts with the City of Richland for the 1,341 acres that were recently transferred for large industrial sites to support regional economic development efforts. We are also working with the city to extend roads and develop rail master plans to open up property for industrial development.
The port recently received congressional approval to begin working with the Maritime Administration (MARAD) to remove limiting deed restrictions on its 71-acre Richland Innovation Center. Thank you to Congressman Newhouse for his support in getting this legislation passed. This will allow the port to move forward in working with local companies desiring to grow and make investments.
Richland and Prosser Airports have big plans for 2017. The port received a $2.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for hangar taxi lane infrastructure and pavement rehabilitation at the Richland Airport. One of the main efforts at the Richland Airport will be reconstruction and landscaping of the main entry off the Bypass Highway. This is an important element, along with our plans for extension of broadband infrastructure to make the airport’s commercial area business-ready as it is home to many small companies.
With $600,000 in grant funding received from the FAA, the port will complete the required Master Plan for the Prosser Airport and will also be constructing additional hangar taxi lanes and infrastructure.
Vintner’s Village in Prosser continues to be a dynamic area for the port, with wine tasting rooms, restaurants and events. The port plans to construct a 7,500 square foot multi-tenant development building to support agritourism-related businesses. The building will also accommodate space needs for Prosser Economic Development Association (PEDA). Construction is anticipated to be completed by fall of 2017.
The port will actively continue its partnership in Benton City with downtown acquisitions of vacant buildings, thus spurring revitalization efforts and economic development opportunities. The buildings will be remodeled and used to assist small businesses in the area.
Finally, the Port of Benton was successful in acquiring a $650,000 grant through the state’s Recreation and Conservation Office to add 12 boat slips of various sizes to our marina at Crow Butte Park. This completes most of the updates to the park that the port has been implementing over the past five years. We will continue to plan upgrades to the park and facilities. We are very proud of what we have done to improve all of our properties and support the economic development needs of the region.
Comments