HAMMER: Providing 20 years of training expertise and best practices

The Volpentest Hazardous Materials Management and Emergency Response (HAMMER) Federal Training Facility is operated by contractor Mission Support Alliance for the Department of Energy’s Richland Operations Office. At HAMMER, we say, “Saving lives and averting disasters is our mission,” and to most of us it is a calling.
The center’s critical mission supports not only the needs of Hanford, but also benefits other national and international agencies. HAMMER was recognized in 2016 by DOE as a Best Practice for collaboration in worker health and safety, site wide safety standards, subject-matter experts, safety training programs, safety culture and for its world-class facility.
Last summer, HAMMER hosted several high-level and distinguished guests, who all spoke highly about HAMMER’s collaboration between labor leaders and management, the worker-trainer model and realistic training, while noting the staff’s and worker-trainers’ spirit and their value to the agency.
More than 90 percent of HAMMER’s training is for the Hanford Site workforce. The high-demand training is provided through flexible scheduling, innovative mock-ups and quality courses.
A prime example of an innovative partnership was the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) vendor showcase and trials, which HAMMER provided as support for protection of workers in Hanford’s tank farms. The next phase will continue with field evaluations of proposed new devices whose implementation will lead to effective resolution of the vapor issues. HAMMER fit nearly 10,000 respirator masks last year and stands ready to prepare respirator users with fit tests for the new SCBA equipment.
HAMMER’s best-in-class programs are being used across DOE to share advanced safety training practices through the DOE Training Institute (DTI), a virtual organization between HAMMER and the DOE National Training Center. In 2017, DTI will continue providing common core training and instructor certification at various locations throughout the nation to reduce training redundancies, time and money.
HAMMER also offers emergency management expertise crucial for training for the nation’s energy disasters and served a critical role during last year’s hurricane season, by preparing and deploying responders, providing communication support and conducting after-action reviews, particularly with Hurricane Matthew.
HAMMER also supports the U.S. Department of Transportation, working collaboratively to provide education and outreach for the emergency response community and protecting the public from incidents involving transportation of hazardous materials.
Partnerships with labor, management, tribes, federal and local agencies and universities have created HAMMER’s identity and reputation as a trusted partner finding effective solutions. The expertise, precision and care of HAMMER’s staff have revealed its true value: the ability to work with people.
