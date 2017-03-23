Fluor: New opportunities, new challenges

The word “new” is used to describe many things, from books, to ideas, to eras. Yet saying that 2017 is a “new year” is definitely an understatement. A new president, new secretary of energy, new management in DOE’s Forrestal Building and new vision for our country combined with a new procurement strategy for Hanford, all promise burgeoning new opportunities, especially for the Tri-Cities. Many of these opportunities are predicated on the upcoming change in contracts at Hanford that have current and potential contractors, including Fluor, on high alert.
Fluor’s presence in the Tri-Cities has changed since we became a Hanford prime contractor in 1996. We’ve gone from a major employer in the Mid-Columbia area to a critical support office in Richland that provides select technical and functional services to Fluor projects around the world.
Throughout those years, we have never shied from Fluor’s mantra of giving back to the communities where our employees live and work. We have continued to support TRIDEC, the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Tri-Cities Visitor and Convention Bureau, the Association of Washington Business and Hanford-focused activities such as golf events and the Safety Expo. Further, our employees actively participate in and contribute to community organizations such as the United Way, Boys and Girls Club, Washington State STEM Foundation, Columbia Basin College, the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy and Women Helping Women. It’s our way of continuing to share resources to help make the Tri-Cities an economically sustainable, educationally advanced and family-friendly community.
As all growth-focused enterprises do, Fluor is evolving. The Fluor that the Tri-Cities knew from 1996-2009 has grown in size, competencies and reach. However, the dedication and performance of the Fluor Hanford workforce laid the foundation for Fluor’s growth in environmental and nuclear work in domestic and international markets. With the acquisition of new companies such as Netherlands-based Stork and Oregon-based NuScale Power, our employee base has risen from 40,000 to 60,000 employees in 100 countries around the world. Our environmental and nuclear portfolio of capabilities and projects has also expanded. Since 2008, we have added three new clients and eight new projects across 29 new locations in the U.S, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Our missions are diverse and run the gamut from being the management and operations contractor at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, to managing our nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve headquartered in New Orleans, for DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy. We are also working at DOE’s Idaho Cleanup-Core Project near Idaho Falls to ship transuranic waste out of the state and start up the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit for processing 900,000 gallons of sodium-bearing liquid waste, and with the UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority to clean up 12 legacy sites in England, Scotland and Wales.
For Fluor, the past eight years have provided new opportunities for success and new challenges to overcome. Now, Fluor is looking forward to being part of the new chapter for Richland. We are excited about the expanded resources and capabilities we can bring to bear, and the emerging possibilities and potential that 2017 presents for the Hanford site. We are factoring them into our roadmap in planning for the future. Fluor’s goal is simple: we want to play a major role in this resilient and vibrant part of Washington that we have called home for more than 20 years.
Comments