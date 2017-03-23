Veolia Nuclear Solutions: Eliminating environmental threats at home and abroad

It is an honor and a pleasure to be writing this article as the recently appointed president of Veolia Nuclear Solutions, Federal Services. You may remember us as Kurion with local ties in the Tri-Cities doing nuclear clean-up across the globe from Japan, to Sellafield, England, and here in the United States including the Hanford Site.
About a year ago, Veolia purchased Kurion. Veolia, founded in 1853, is a vast global company that has more than 170,000 employees with an annual revenue of about $30 billion. Veolia’s core business is water, waste management and energy services. For example, Veolia is the world’s leading provider of water and wastewater technologies and services. Veolia manages more than 8,500 water/wastewater facilities and systems, including providing water treatment to more than 530 communities and more than 100 major manufacturers in North America alone.
Veolia Nuclear Services combines all of Veolia’s nuclear business lines, including Kurion, into a single offer. The Veolia Nuclear Solutions entity represents an integrated offering that includes the world’s most comprehensive range of technologies, expertise and services dealing with facility restoration, decommissioning of plants and the treatment of liquid and solid radioactive wastes. Nurtured by nuclear experts and backed by thousands of Veolia staff worldwide, Veolia Nuclear Solutions’ Value Chain is comprised of initial investigation and characterization, the use of advanced remote access technologies and the separation and stabilization of nuclear waste, all provided through a global management and operations capability.
The Tri-Cities is a key technical center for Veolia with more than 80 engineers, scientists and project managers providing solutions throughout the world, including radioactive water treatment systems at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, a batch vitrification system at the Sellafield Site in England and the design of a remotely operated decommissioning system to support the Hanford Building 324 waste site remediation project.
Veolia Nuclear Solutions supports Veolia’s broader mission of “Resourcing the World” by helping preserve resources through addressing pollution in its most complex form, decommissioning nuclear facilities and containing health hazards and unwanted environmental impact. As the world leader in optimized resource management, Veolia is committed to developing, preserving and replenishing the world’s resources. Veolia is honored to be a part of the Tri-Cities community and looks forward to partnering with the DOE, other cleanup contractors, the local community and other stakeholders in helping to eliminate the environmental threat at the Hanford Site.
