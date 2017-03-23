Pasco Chamber of Commerce: Promoting economic vitality

More than 100 years ago, the Pasco Chamber of Commerce was formed in a tightknit community nestled between two rivers and a railroad. The founding businesses’ owners heralded, “Keep your eye on Pasco, where railroads, highways, skyways and waterways meet.” The saying holds true today, and the Pasco Chamber of Commerce continues to embrace the economic growth the founders had predicted. As the area’s oldest business advocacy organization in the Tri-Cities, the Pasco Chamber continues to adapt to changes over the years to better serve our thriving community.
This year, we are proud to have the leadership of Derek Brownson of Community First Bank as the 2016-17 board president. Our mission is to continue to promote trade and industry, provide jobs and continue making Pasco a great community in which to live, work and play.
Last year’s Progress report indicated that opposition to the Lower Snake River Dams is growing with the expanded influence of Patagonia clothing company funding extremists calling for the removal of our clean hydropower system.
To that end, the Pasco Chamber of Commerce has stepped up its role in advocating for the Lower Snake River Dams by combating the false propaganda communicated by Patogonia. Then, in a May 2016 ruling, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon requested federal agencies to review all reasonable options for achieving the goals of the hydrosystem, including power generation, flood control, navigation, irrigation and recreation. Among those options are the removal of some or all of the Lower Snake River Dams.
Federal agencies held a series of public meetings about the federal hydropower dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers. We helped influence the Army Corp of Engineers to add a hearing in November in Pasco that was originally left off the list. Our association helped turnout hundreds to the meeting and hosted a rally to show support of the Lower Snake River Dams. We will continue to fight for what is best for our area, and we strongly believe that operations of the Snake River Dams are in our region’s best interest by providing low-cost, clean renewable energy while improving salmon and steelhead survival.
This January, the Eastern Washington Ag Expo drew more than 2,000 visitors from the Pacific Northwest as agriculture industry representatives were able to showcase new products and advancements in the agribusiness industry. Attendees sat in on informative seminars about precision ag, better business practices, pesticide credits classes and a presentation from U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Lieutenant Colonel Delarosa. We added the Cattleman’s Connection, giving area ranchers an opportunity to participate in demonstrations and learn of new advancements in the cattle industry. Thanks again to Les Schwab Tires for their continued support. Also, we are excited about the addition of Ag Info Radio to the largest ag show in southeastern Washington and eastern Oregon. The importance of the agriculture industry is growing in our area as companies are relocating here for our climate and abundance of water. It is important that we continue to develop ag technology and manufacturing advancements here to keep our economy growing as the mission at Hanford begins to wind down.
The Pasco Chamber hosts the Mid-Columbia Agriculture Hall of Fame to honor our Agriculture Industry. The banquet in January honored a group of deserving individuals crucial to the agricultural industry of the Mid-Columbia area. The evening honored Bill Bennett (Pioneer Award recipient), Gerry Ringwood (Ag Advisor), Rob Mercer (Rising Star), Merle Booker (Stewardship Award) and Visionary Award recipients Gary Crutchfield, Jim Toomey and Ken Sugden for their efforts to create the Pasco Processing Center that revolutionized the region. Congratulations to all the honorees and thank you to the Port of Pasco for supporting this event.
Upcoming events include the Ridin’ & Ropin’ Rodeo Auction presented by BNSF on March 31, where you and your buddies can ride on a mechanical bull! June 8 will be the 6th Annual Sagebrush Scramble presented by Gesa Credit Union at Sun Willows Golf Course, giving you a chance to get some business done on the links. Mark your calendars as well for our Annual Sunshine Meeting scheduled for September 11.
Our major focus in 2017 will continue to be economic development for the greater Pasco area. Our Economic Development Committee, in conjunction with our community partners, is continuing to lead a visioning study for Pasco.
The Pasco Chamber of Commerce remains a friendly and personable group of businesses and professionals that have not lost sight of person-to-person contact and the comfort that comes with attending monthly luncheons where everyone gets to know your name. More than 100 years ago, the Pasco Chamber was created to promote and advocate for economic development and free enterprise. We enthusiastically continue that tradition and carry on those goals as we seek to further incubate and endorse the kind of free enterprise and economic vitality that makes Pasco such a great place to live.
Comments