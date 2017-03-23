TerraGraphics Environmental Engineering: Expanding engineering, environmental capabilities

At TerraGraphics Environmental Engineering, Inc. (TerraGraphics), we are proud of our history and excited about our future. We are pleased to say a huge part of that future is centered in the Tri-Cities. In fact, this year we have relocated TerraGraphics business operations to our Pasco office, which is right next door to the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum. We plan to open an additional office in the area early in 2017.
Founded in 1984, TerraGraphics was originally established to support work at Idaho’s Bunker Hill Silver Mine, one of the nation’s largest Superfund Sites. Uncontrolled lead emissions from smelting and mining operations had polluted the Silver Valley in and around the city of Kellogg, causing potential adverse health effects. TerraGraphics soon began providing additional environmental and engineering services to our clients in Idaho, Washington, Montana and Oregon. These services support municipal infrastructure projects and remediation of rivers and streams to restore and protect fisheries and wildlife habitats around the Northwest. These successful projects led to opportunities to use our expertise and resources to perform international environmental cleanup work. TerraGraphics has assisted with remediation of contaminated sites in Russia, the Dominican Republic, China, Senegal and Nigeria. Similar success on these projects led us to open an office in the Tri-Cities to support the important work at Hanford in 2013.
Entering into our fourth year of doing business in the Tri-Cities, TerraGraphics has experienced strong growth and supports some very meaningful projects at Hanford. We have expanded our engineering capabilities to support municipal design needs as well as our environmental capabilities in the Tri-Cities. After starting the Tri-City office with one person in 2013, TerraGraphics now employs more than 85 professionals in the Mid-Columbia and provides support to all of the DOE prime contractors at the Hanford Site in areas such as safety and health, nuclear operations and maintenance, and of course environmental and engineering services. The very important work performed at the site has allowed us to add extremely talented professionals to our staff. TerraGraphics is proud to work with Columbia Basin College to help transition students into the workforce as we do with several universities in the Northwest.
We have always been dedicated to the communities where we live and work. One way we support is through our HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business) Certification. TerraGraphics is certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a HUBZone small business due to the locations where our employees work and live in the Northwest. The HUBZone program was enacted into law in 1997 to promote employment growth and development in economically distressed areas by providing access to more federal contracting opportunities. Based on TerraGraphics’ growth over the last three years, it is clear that the HUBZone program is achieving its mission of stimulating jobs. Many neighborhoods in the Tri-Cities and surrounding area are designated as HUBZone, and we work hard to bring opportunity, jobs and community support to those areas. Our goals in the area are simple: hire great people, perform important and meaningful work and provide an enriching work environment for our employees, clients and business partners.
