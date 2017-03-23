Dade Moeller: Now an NV5 company

Last year, we made a bold move that we believe will have a positive, long-lasting impact on the progress of our local community. In May 2016, Dade Moeller joined a national publicly-owned engineering firm, NV5 Global, Inc., as its primary safety and health provider. We are now NV5, and we are very pleased to share what this change will mean for the Tri-Cities.
Our expanded capabilities through NV5 will come into play this year as we work with our community partners to help the Tri-Cities move ahead. As a member of the Tri-Cities Local Business Association (TCLBA), the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) and the Regional Chamber of Commerce, we are putting an old proverb to work — “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”
We will be working with our community partners in three areas: (1) Increased participation in local improvement projects, (2) Energized leadership in key community development organizations and (3) Expanded involvement in Hanford Site cleanup efforts.
We are excited by how well our new NV5 capabilities fit our community’s vision for continued growth and economic transformation. As NV5, we have much more to contribute to local development, from supporting new construction or renovations of local schools and parks, to repurposing old or underutilized properties, to completely reimagining our urban design and structures. We look forward to leveraging NV5’s consulting and engineering services to benefit our shared neighborhoods, sustain development of our business sector and offer new career opportunities for local graduates.
Our expanded range of services and expertise will further energize our participation in local development organizations; we have more to offer now, and so can take a stronger role and responsibility for the organizations’ success. Similarly, as we transition from a small, local, family-founded business to a large, national, publicly-owned firm, we will have even more ways to bring new resources to our regional schools, such as Columbia Basin College and WSU Tri-Cities. Under the NV5 name, we also will continue to support, through both time and money, our local community service organizations, like United Way and the Mid-Columbia STEM Network.
Helping to ensure worker safety and environmental health at the Hanford Site, as we have done since 1994, will remain our primary contribution to the Tri-Cities region in 2017. However, now that we are part of NV5, with recognized expertise in several Hanford-relevant service areas, we are well positioned to bring new capabilities and solutions to the many technical and engineering challenges still ahead. For example, our current clients and partners at Hanford already have expressed interest in NV5’s experience in areas such as water and wastewater infrastructure, electrical system upgrades and new facility commissioning. We look forward to supporting the Hanford mission in brand new ways in the years ahead, establishing new partnerships along the way.
If you have traditionally thought of us as “only” a radiation safety company, we invite you to take a new look at us and let us know how we, now NV5, can work with you to further our community’s progress!
