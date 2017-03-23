Benton-Franklin Council of Governments: Coordinating economic development, planning for growing region

2016 was a productive year for the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments (BFCG). Designated as the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Tri-City area, Economic Development District and Regional Transportation Planning Organization for Benton and Franklin counties, our focus lies upon transportation planning and community and economic development. Efforts are guided by our membership–Benton and Franklin Counties, along with area cities, ports, public transit and state agencies–who work together to advance the agency’s core plans and programs.
Recently, BFCG celebrated its 50th year structured as a Regional Planning Commission–a voluntary association of local governments formed well-prior to the referenced state and federal designations. This coordinated vision between area leaders was instrumental for the development in our region. Realizing that with growth comes both challenge and opportunity, the BFCG staff and membership look forward to continuing the collaborative spirit that has served our region well.
Regional Transportation Planning
Early in 2016, BFCG received its certification as a Transportation Management Area. Officials from the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration certified that our efforts are in compliance with federal transportation planning requirements. The completion of our Regional Traffic Count Program, the first of its kind, analyzed 635 locations on local streets. We also completed the Single/High Occupancy Survey, which tracks vehicle rates across the region.
This data supports our programming efforts, including the Congestion Management Process. We are expecting to release a three-year report on travel times for congested corridors by the end of 2017. With the pleasant climate, our pathways, trails and sidewalks are of significant importance. This was the subject of our 2016 Regional Active Transportation Plan. Providing alternate and additional travel solutions to connect residents of all ages and abilities to the places they need will be key as we plan for future growth.
We partnered with Ben Franklin Transit and the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce for our Fall Regional Transportation Fair. The event featured staff from local jurisdictions sharing information about upcoming projects. Over 600 responses were collected for our transportation survey. Walkability and sprawl were the top concerns. BFCG hosted the Washington State Transportation Commission in September. Members toured future development and transportation project sites. Jurisdictions, chambers, ports and educational institutions presented on their upcoming goals. It was an opportunity for commission members to learn about our rapidly growing region.
Transition2040
The development of Transition2040, our long-range Metropolitan/Regional Transportation Plan, will continue with adoption this spring. Updated every five years, the plan outlines strategies that will guide transportation planning decision-making for the next 20 years. Included will be a list of future projects. Forecasts developed by our office and local jurisdictions and agencies estimate that our region will be home to 120,000 new residents and 30,000 additional jobs by 2040.
Community and Economic Development
With the Tri-Cities region being the fastest growing job market in Washington state, economic development moves very quickly. The BFCG develops and annually updates the regional comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) with regional partners, which prepares the region to expand capacity for economic development. The CEDS includes strategies, projects and goals of the district. Staff work with small and large cities, counties and ports to coordinate activities within the Economic Development District. We have participated in many efforts throughout the region to be a catalyst for continued economic growth. Staff also provides administration of several loan programs, which help many who need alternative financing. Loans range from $2,500 to $500,000, including a new women and minority-owned small business microloan program.
For information about our services and programs, or to make a comment, please visit our website at www.BFCOG.us.
Comments